Chinese Social Media Users Rally Against Calls To Yield In Trade Dispute

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Chinese social media platforms are abuzz with users expressing strong opposition to suggestions that Beijing should acquiesce to U.S. trade demands following President Donald Trump's recent tariff escalations. The online discourse reflects a nationalistic sentiment, with many netizens urging the Chinese government to stand firm against what they perceive as economic intimidation.

President Trump announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, with significantly higher duties targeting specific countries, including a 54% tariff on Chinese goods. This move has intensified trade tensions between the world's two largest economies. In retaliation, China imposed a 34% tariff on various American products, signaling its resolve to counter U.S. measures.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Guo Jiakun, highlighted the global market's adverse reaction to the U.S. tariffs, stating,“The market has spoken.” This remark underscores Beijing's position that the U.S. actions are disruptive to international trade stability.

State-run media outlets have also weighed in, criticizing the U.S. administration's approach. The Global Times labeled the tariff threats as“ridiculous” and indicative of“deep arrogance,” while China Daily warned that such actions could lead to a“mutually destructive tariff war.”

On platforms like Weibo and WeChat, Chinese citizens are vociferously rejecting any notion of capitulation. Users are calling for unity and resilience, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding national interests and economic sovereignty. This collective online sentiment reflects a broader public consensus supporting the government's stance in the escalating trade dispute.

