UAE, Israel Discuss Bilateral Ties, Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, and Gideon Sa’ar, Israel’s Foreign Minister, met in Abu Dhabi to talk about the “growing bilateral relations” between their countries.
The discussions also focused on efforts to restore a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian militant party Hamas.
The talks addressed “the latest regional developments and their implications, particularly the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip,” as reported by an official Emirates news agency.
Furthermore, the two officials discussed both regional and global efforts to resume the ceasefire, ensure a truce, and facilitate the release of captives.
The initial phase of the ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement, mediated by Egypt and Qatar with backing from the US, began on January 19 and concluded in early March.
However, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu decided to end the agreement’s second phase, resuming military action in Gaza on March 18, after pressure from his government’s far-right faction, based on local media sources.
Sheikh Abdullah emphasized “the priority of working towards a ceasefire and the release of hostages as well as the importance of avoiding a further escalation of the conflict in the region.”
He reiterated the UAE’s support for “all diplomatic efforts aimed at protecting civilians and enhancing the response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”
