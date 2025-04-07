403
South Korea Schedules Tentative Date for Snap Presidential Election
(MENAFN) South Korea has proposed June 3 as the provisional date for a snap presidential election to select a successor to previous Leader Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office the previous week by the Constitutional Court.
This date is expected to be confirmed in a Cabinet meeting later this week, as reported by a Seoul-based news agency on Monday, citing an anonymous senior government official.
Acting President Han Duck-soo is scheduled to finalize the election date during a Cabinet meeting set for Tuesday, according to the official. "Given the significance of the matter and the issue of designating the election day as a temporary public day, the decision will be approved during a Cabinet meeting," the official stated, as quoted by a South Korean news agency.
In accordance with the law, a presidential election must take place within 60 days following the removal of a president by the Constitutional Court.
This action came after Yoon’s failed attempt to impose martial law in December of the previous year.
If the proposed schedule is confirmed, candidates will need to register by May 11, and the official campaign period will commence on May 12.
Furthermore, election regulations stipulate that any public servant running for president must resign at least 30 days prior to the election.
