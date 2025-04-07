Signature By Marza Opens Its Doors With Style And Flavour

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar witnessed the grand opening of its largest and most anticipated dining destination, Signature by MARZA, on April 4, 2025, with a spectacular launch ceremony held at its flagship location near Mid-mac Roundabout, Salwa Road.

The event was graced by prominent personalities and well-wishers, with South Indian cinema star Asif Ali attending as the Guest of Honour, adding a touch of glamour and charm to the grand launch. The red-carpet welcome, ribbon-cutting ceremony, and guided tour of the three-level restaurant venue marked the beginning of a new chapter in Qatar's hospitality and dining scene.

The event was further elevated by the esteemed presence of Sayyid Abbas Ali Shihab Thangal, who attended as the Chief Guest, marking his support for MARZA's vision of blending hospitality with heritage. The occasion also welcomed popular content creators and influencers, including Bassim Plates, Aswal Calicut For You, Shalu Kasaragod - Kerala's most-followed food and lifestyle vloggers - who captured the excitement and flavours of the day for their millions of fans.



Adding further prominence, the event was attended and blessed by the leadership of the MARZA Group, including Founder Ahamed Haji Kandoth, Chairman Mayan Haji Kandoth, Director Ashraf Haji Kandoth, Director Abdul Gafoor Kandoth, and Managing Director Jafar Kandoth.

Spread across three floors, Signature by MARZA is more than a restaurant - it's a destination. With two floors offering a wide selection of global cuisines and a top floor featuring versatile banquet spaces, the venue offers a 350-seater banquet hall, a 100-guest mid-size hall, a 25-seater conference room and a dedicated bridal dressing suite for events and weddings.

The restaurant also unveiled its 24-hour 'Chay Stories' tea counter, serving traditional South Indian snacks and Samovar-style tea - a nostalgic and authentic experience for every visitor.

Speaking at the event, Jafar Kandoth, Founder & CEO of Signature by MARZA, shared his pride in launching a dining venue that blends premium aesthetics with market-friendly pricing:“Signature by MARZA is for everyone. We believe fine dining should be accessible, and we're proud to open a space where every meal is memorable, and every event is celebrated in style.”

Ansar M Thaza, General Manager – Signature by MARZA, was also present, playing a key role in curating and overseeing the grand launch and future operations of this premium destination.

Anchoring the entertainment section were two of the most loved voices from Kerala's media scene - RJ Mithun and Manju Manoj - who kept the energy high, and the audience engaged with live interactions, giveaways, and interviews with the guests.

“Chai Stories” is more than just a tea counter - it's a story-telling space. We're inviting people to gather, connect, and enjoy flavours that remind them of home.