Malaysian PM: Ready To Contribute To Syria's Reconstruction
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Monday that Malaysia was ready to contribute to Syria's reconstruction efforts.
According to Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA), this came in a phone conversation with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa.
The Prime Minister congratulated Al-Sharaa on the formation of Syria's new government.
Anwar said Malaysia was committed to strengthening bilateral ties, particularly in the economic sector, and it is ready to encourage Malaysian companies to invest in and contribute to Syria's reconstruction efforts.
"President Al-Sharaa has also invited me to visit Syria as part of efforts to further enhance cooperation between the two countries," he added.
On March 29, Syria officially announced its new Cabinet line-up, with Al-Sharaa affirming the government's commitment to rebuilding national institutions based on accountability and transparency.
Previously, an interim government led by Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Bashir was appointed for three months after the Bashar Al-Assad regime was overthrown by anti-regime forces led by Al-Sharaa last December. (end)
