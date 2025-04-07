403
Today In Kuwait History:
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 7 (KUNA) --
1986 -- The Kuwaiti national football team won the eighth GCC tournament held in Bahrain.
1996 -- The renowned philanthropist Abdulaziz Al-Mutawaa died at the age of 86.
2010 -- The Kuwaiti shooting national team won ten medals including seven gold ones in the Asian tournament held in Thailand.
2016 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation inked a deal with British Petroleum, Shell and Qatar Gas to import 2.5 million tons of liquefied gas per year.
2022 -- Kuwaiti inventor Adel Al-Wasis won a GCC competition for his water desalination innovation.
2023 -- The first Kuwait satellite project (KuwaitSat-1) revealed initial satellite snapshots of the eastern part of the State of Kuwait. (end)
