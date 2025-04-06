CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE UNVEILS AN EXCITING 'INNOVATION ITINERARY' OF NEW SHIPS, FLEET ENHANCEMENTS, DEPLOYMENT PLANS AND EXCLUSIVE DESTINATIONS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Since our inception in 1972, we have defined and led the modern cruise industry and our plans for the next five years and beyond are no different," said Duffy. "The excitement and energy continue at Carnival! Having just integrated two ships into the Carnival fleet in Australia, we now stand at 29 ships, the largest global fleet in our history. Looking ahead, we have the opening of Celebration Key this July, followed by our expansion at RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay in 2026; the delivery of our fourth and fifth Excel ships in 2027 and 2028; and then the introduction of three ships in our new platform, Project Ace, beginning in 2029, plus fleet enhancements and new investments at some of our existing destinations. We are poised to continue our leadership position as both America's Cruise Line and the World's Most Popular Cruise Line."

New Ships:

At the event, Duffy revealed that the fourth ship in Carnival's award-winning Excel class ships will be named Carnival Festivale , continuing the tradition of giving these ships the names of the first Carnival ships that popularized cruise vacations for so many Americans.

Debuting in spring 2027, Carnival Festivale will sail from Port Canaveral, Florida. Reservation and itinerary details will be released this summer. In the meantime, those who want to be the first know can be notified by signing up here .

Carnival Festivale will keep in the Carnival tradition of bringing innovation and fun with each new ship and will debut three brand new zones; two of which on Decks 6, 7, and 8 will celebrate music with new music-themed venues and immersive experiences, representing the ways in which music brings people together. One zone is inspired by the process of creating music, using cutting-edge media, interactive moments, immersive sound and transformative lighting to activate it throughout the cruise, while the other zone on deck 8 symbolizes the energetic vibes of outdoor music performances.

Carnival sails more families than any other cruise line, welcoming one million children per year; and to better serve those families, Carnival Festivale will feature 1,000 interconnecting rooms, nearly 70% more than on the first three Excel ships. The expansion of the interconnecting rooms is in lieu of the Family Harbor staterooms on the existing Excel ships. Carnival Festivale will also introduce a dedicated space for Carnival's Turtles program which is for children six months to two years, and more experiences for them on the open decks. Overall spaces for Carnival's youth programs will also be enhanced to support additional programming.

Carnival Festivale will also feature a new outdoor zone on the top three decks, named Sunsation Point, that is a vibrant and exhilarating family fun zone that promises endless entertainment and unforgettable memories for guests of all ages. On Deck 18, a main feature of Sunsation Point is Carnival Waterworks Ultra, the most family friendly water park at sea and the ultimate destination for splashy excitement. This new area will replace BOLT, the Ultimate Seacoaster that is the top deck feature on the existing Excel ships.

The expansive water park will feature six exhilarating slides, four of which are new to Carnival, including two family raft slides and, in the spirit of catering to all ages, slides that allow guests as little as three feet tall! Two different splash pads offer endless aquatic playtime with kids' slides and spray toys, while dedicated baby splash areas that will let even the littlest cruisers get in on the fun. The treehouse inspired elevated adventure trail and toddler areas provide dry play activities with plenty of shaded seating nearby. A sports court, ropes course and jogging track along with a new miniature golf course, outdoor games and themed arcade spaces are also included in this zone. In the evening, Sunsation Point bursts with vibrant illumination and the fun continues into the night with special evening events that have extended water park hours, in addition to a DJ and other activities. This is a first for Carnival to open Waterworks at night and activate multi deck zones for guests of all ages to enjoy together in the evening.

Since this ship will be sailing from Port Canaveral alongside Mardi Gras, there will be new dining options. Carnival's Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse is working closely with the Food and Beverage team to develop new concepts, including a new dining outlet that will replace ChiBang! But guests don't have to worry as fan favorites Guy's Burger Joint, Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse and Big Chicken are a few of the staples that will continue. More details on dining options will be available in the coming months.

Duffy also revealed that the name of the line's fifth Excel class ship will be Carnival Tropicale , also one of the original names of early Carnival ships. The homeport and open for sale date will be unveiled well ahead of the scheduled delivery of the ship in spring 2028. Many of the new features on Carnival Festivale will also be included on Carnival Tropicale, as well as some new concepts and theming.

Looking further ahead, Carnival's exclusive new ship platform, currently called Project Ace, includes three ships at 230,000 gross tons each being built by Fincantieri that will be delivered in 2029, 2031 and 2033, respectively. With over 3,000 guest staterooms, the new ships will be the largest in the Carnival Corporation global fleet and will be able to deliver fun to more guests than any ship in the world when carrying almost 8,000 guests at full capacity.

"These ships clearly represent the next generation of Fun ships. They will be experiences unto themselves, and, partnered with itineraries that call in part on our exclusive destinations, will provide amazing cruise vacations for guests," said Duffy. "This class will introduce new dining outlets, entertainment, and re-imagined outer deck amenities. Our New Build team is in the midst of designing these vessels, so stay tuned for more as we get closer to delivery."

Deployment Updates:

When Carnival Festivale is delivered in spring 2027 and begins sailing from Port Canaveral, Mardi Gras will move to offering short cruises from the same homeport.

"As new ships are introduced, this will allow us to upgrade capacity and hardware in key markets, with a particular focus on short cruises," explained Duffy. "With short cruises on Mardi Gras, our guests who may not have the time to take a weeklong vacation can experience all the amazing features of our Excel class."

Carnival has always been a leader in offering short cruises which appeal to first-time cruisers and families with more limited vacation time. Carnival offers short cruises from all of its homeports in the U.S. and Australia, with the exceptions of Baltimore and Seattle.

Duffy also reiterated Carnival's commitment to serving the line's secondary markets which are an important part of its portfolio as America's Cruise Line by continuing to be an accessible vacation for 50 percent of the U.S. population that is within a five-hour drive of a Carnival cruise.

As part of this commitment, Carnival will return to year-round operations in Mobile, Alabama beginning in spring 2027. Carnival previously sailed year-round from Mobile and currently sails seasonally. In addition, Carnival is exploring moving a larger Conquest class ship to Baltimore in 2027 that can accommodate about 1,000 more guests than Carnival Pride, the Spirit class ship currently deployed from Baltimore.

Guest Experience:

Since first introducing Fun Ship 2.0 in 2011, Carnival has continually sought to enhance the guest experience on its ships. In order to continue to innovate, Carnival will be evolving the guest experience on its existing ships by making strategic enhancements. Changes will include décor modernization, new dining, beverage and entertainment experiences that will draw from features and concepts that will be introduced on its new ships. More details will be revealed as dry dock and enhancement plans are finalized.

Destinations:

It's not just ships that are part of the Innovation Itinerary, it's also about exclusive destinations. Carnival Corporation already has the largest collection of cruise destinations across the Caribbean and Mexico that are utilized by many of its corporate brands. Carnival Cruise Line, as the largest year-round operator in these regions, is the line that frequents these destinations the most. Given this, the destinations are being enhanced and will be marketed as the new Paradise Collection by Carnival and include:



The first exclusive destination that has been designed for Carnival guests, Celebration Key is a game-changer, opening in July. It offers guests the ultimate day in paradise. Twenty Carnival ships from 10 U.S. homeports on more than 1,400 sailings are already open for sale and will make visits to Celebration Key through 2027, with more to come.

The line recently announced the expansion of RelaxAway, Half Moon Cay , which has been consistently rated as one of the top destinations in the Caribbean. The addition of a pier that can support Excel class and Project Ace ships will allow Carnival to bring its largest ships to this beautiful destination. The expansion is focused on unlocking more of the beach paradise Carnival guests love, making sure to preserve the pristine beach and lush, natural beauty of this island paradise. The destination's enhancements will begin to be completed by summer 2026 and continue through the end of the year. Coming in 2026, Mahogany Bay , Carnival's destination in Roatan, Honduras, will be renamed Isla Tropicale and expanded to include a pool with a swim up bar and cabanas. Future enhancements will also include an expanded beach and a beach club.

Loyalty:

Duffy rounded out the event by confirming that Carnival will be enhancing its existing loyalty program, the details of which are expected to be announced this summer, with enhancements taking effect in 2026.

"Carnival has an incredibly loyal and passionate fan base who are advocates for our brand, our crew and the amazing vacations we deliver. We've had our existing VIFP loyalty recognition program in place since 2012 and as our fleet and business has grown, so has the VIFP program," she said. "As we continue to grow, we are modifying the program to unlock greater value and engagement for our loyal guests."

Duffy said updates will be announced this summer, giving guests and travel advisors plenty of time to learn about the changes.

