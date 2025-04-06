New Haven Barracks/ MV Crash/ Ignition Interlock Violation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B5001529

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 4/6/25, 1230 hours

STREET: US-7

TOWN: Ferrisburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Dakin Rd

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/ACCUSED: Shawn Sartelle

AGE: 38

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Ignition interlock restricted driver's license

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: 328

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front-end and undercarriage contact damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 4/6/25 at approximately 1230 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on US Route 7 south of Dakin Road in the Town of Ferrisburgh. Investigation revealed V#1 was traveling north when it left the northbound lane and struck a culvert. The operator was identified as Shawn Sartelle (38) of Waterbury, VT. V#1 was not equipped with an ignition interlock device as required by Sartelle's driver's license. OP#1 was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Sartelle was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted by the Vergennes Police Department.

VCVC(s): 23 VSA 1038, "Driving on roadways laned for traffic" ($220, 2 points)

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/12/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk confirm arraignment time.

