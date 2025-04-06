NEW STUDY: 73% OF FINTECH STARTUPS FAIL DUE TO REGULATORY CHALLENGES

LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly three-quarters of financial technology startups fail within their first three years due to preventable regulatory compliance issues, according to a new industry report released today.

The study, published by Los Angeles-based Hare Strategy Group, analyzed five years of data from over 400 fintech ventures and identified regulatory navigation as the primary factor determining success or failure in the rapidly growing sector.

"What's striking about the data is how technical excellence alone doesn't guarantee market success," said Jeremy Hare, principal researcher and founder of the consulting firm that conducted the study. "The findings clearly show that early regulatory planning is as critical as product development."

KEY FINDINGS HIGHLIGHT ACTIONABLE INSIGHTS

The comprehensive analysis, titled "Bridging the Compliance Gap: Critical Strategies for Fintech Success in 2025," revealed several key insights for industry stakeholders:



Regulatory preparation in pre-seed stage increased survival rates by 64%

Banking partnership integration issues caused 42% of failures among technically viable products

Cross-border compliance challenges were the primary failure point for 58% of international expansion attempts Startups with regulatory experts on their founding teams secured funding 2.8 times faster than those without

The report emerges as fintech investment reached $53 billion globally in 2024, despite ongoing concerns about regulatory uncertainty in the sector.

PRACTICAL FRAMEWORKS FOR IMPLEMENTATION

"This isn't just academic research-it's designed to provide practical, implementable strategies," explained Hare, who previously managed hedge fund investments and covered financial markets for major news outlets. "We've created actionable frameworks specifically for fintech founders navigating their first regulatory hurdles."

The study includes a regulatory roadmap template and partnership development toolkit, available as free downloads for industry professionals from the firm's website.

Hare Strategy Group, founded in 2023, specializes in helping companies identify and navigate regulatory challenges in financial technology. The firm developed the research over a six-month period, including interviews with founders, regulators, and venture capital firms active in the fintech ecosystem.

"The timing of this research aligns with Q2 planning cycles when many fintech companies reassess their regulatory strategies," added Hare. "We're seeing increased interest from venture firms who want portfolio companies to address these issues earlier in their development."

The executive summary and full report are available at .

