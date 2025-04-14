Shweta Tripathi Reveals Her Favourite Music: Husband Slow Cheeta’S Playlist

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Acclaimed actress Shweta Tripathi has opened up about her guilty pleasures, revealing that her current favorite songs are from the playlist of her husband, rapper and actor Chaitanya Sharma, popularly known as Slow Cheeta.

“Music has a huge impact on my mood, so it's really important to me, and often my latest favorite songs are the ones on Cheeta's playlist,” Shweta, who is popularly known for playing Golu Gupta in“Mirzapur,” told IANS.

She added,“So what usually happens is that Cheetah is playing some music. When we have get-togethers, when we're hanging out with friends, Cheeta is the designated DJ, and he plays music, and everyone's just Shazaming the songs.”

For the unversed, Shweta and Slow Cheeta first met during a stage performance in New Delhi and shared the return flight to Mumbai, where they fell in love. The couple got married in 2018.

in Goa.

Talking about her love for food, Shweta, who gained the spotlight with her power-packed performance in“Masaan” in 2015, is not a big fan of eating outside.

“I love home food. Honestly, I've totally lost the craving for outside food. I really love homemade meals,” she said.

Asked if she gets time to binge-watch shows, she said,“ I've started watching Suits again, and I totally, totally love it. There's a character in it, Louis. I really enjoy it whenever he's on screen.

And otherwise, I watched The Truman Show, which is a pretty old film by Jim Carrey.

I saw that, and I've seen Crazy, Stupid, Love quite a few times, but today that's my plan-I'm going to watch it again. I love Steve Carell. And of course, Ryan Gosling. I mean, who doesn't?”

The actress, who is known for her work in the“Mirzapur” series,“Masaan,”“Raat Akeli Hai,”“Cargo,” and“Haramkhor,” in March announced her debut home-production film, which will be a women-led queer love story.

She was last seen in the film“Kanjoos Makhichoos,” directed by Vipul Mehta. The film is based on the famous Gujarati play Sajan Re Jhooth Mat Bolo. The film stars Kunal Khemu, Shweta Tripathi, Piyush Mishra, Alka Amin, Rajeev Gupta, and Raju Srivastava.

Talking about her work in the OTT space, she was last seen in the crime drama Kaalkoot. It also stars Vijay Varma, Seema Biswas, Yashpal Sharma, Gopal Dutt, and Suzanna Mukherjee.