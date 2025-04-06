Trump expresses disappointment’ by Putin doubting Zelensky’s legitimacy

US President Donald Trump has expressed disappointment over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent comments questioning the legitimacy of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. Putin has argued that Zelensky’s presidency, which expired in May 2024, is no longer valid due to the lack of new elections, and he proposed a UN-led administration in Ukraine to restore constitutional legitimacy.Trump, speaking aboard Air Force One, said he was "very angry" with Putin's statements and emphasized that Zelensky's leadership should be acknowledged in peace talks. While expressing frustration, Trump also noted that he still expects cooperation with Russia on resolving the conflict. Trump further criticized Zelensky for his actions regarding a rare-earth minerals deal with the US, warning of significant consequences if Ukraine attempts to renegotiate.Despite recent partial ceasefire agreements between Russia and Ukraine, tensions remain high, with both sides accusing each other of violations, particularly regarding attacks on energy infrastructure.