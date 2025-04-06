403
Frank Herbert’s Dune describes growing international tension over Greenland
(MENAFN) In Frank Herbert’s Dune, a famous scene centers around a box that reveals harsh truths about individuals by forcing them to confront their fears. This metaphor aptly describes the growing international tension over Greenland, a resource-rich and strategically significant territory.
Under former US President Donald Trump, the desire to acquire Greenland escalated, despite the fact that it is already a self-governing territory of Denmark. Trump’s ambitions reflect a long-standing geopolitical project, dating back to the 19th century, that disregards both international norms and ethical concerns. The island, with a small population of around 55,000 Greenlandic Inuit, remains tied to Denmark—an outdated legacy of European colonialism that many argue is overdue for change.
This desire to control Greenland is not merely about territorial acquisition; it is about asserting dominance on a global stage. While the US might see the island as a strategic asset, it reveals much about Washington's disregard for international law and basic diplomacy. Trump’s push to acquire Greenland highlights a larger pattern of the US’s aggressive foreign policy approach, where moral considerations often take a backseat to geopolitical interests.
