Hamilton Says Ferrari Still Off The Pace In Japan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Suzuka, Japan: Lewis Hamilton admitted he "didn't have the pace to challenge" after finishing seventh at Sunday's Japanese Grand Prix, with fourth-place Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc saying it was a "lonely" race.

Ferrari failed to get on the podium in their first grand prix since both drivers were disqualified in China for separate technical infringements two weeks ago.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took the chequered flag at Suzuka ahead of McLaren pair Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Hamilton overtook RB's Isack Hadjar to finish one place higher than his starting position but the seven-time world champion said it was a "tough" afternoon.

"We didn't have the pace to challenge the top three, and that's something we'll be working hard to address ahead of the next rounds," Hamilton said.

"I went with a set-up that felt good overall but it just didn't give me everything I needed out there."

Neither Hamilton nor Leclerc have managed to claim a podium place in three races so far this season.

"The team's been doing an incredible job, and we'll keep pushing together to find those gains," Hamilton said.

Leclerc said there were still some positives to take into next week's Bahrain Grand Prix.

"It was a bit of a lonely race for me today," said the Monegasque driver.

"P4 is not a result we are ever satisfied with but looking at the positives of this weekend, the work we did on Friday in terms of set-up adjustment and learnings we take into the next races have paid off."