Analyst says Biden brought Ukraine war close to ‘nuclear war’
(MENAFN) Dmitry Suslov, an expert at the Valdai Club, stated that the Biden administration's extensive involvement in Ukraine’s military operations brought the US dangerously close to direct conflict with Russia, even risking nuclear war. In a recent interview, Suslov commented on a New York Times investigation that revealed the US had been more deeply involved in Ukraine than previously known, with daily battlefield coordination, intelligence sharing, and joint strategy planning. The operation, centered in Wiesbaden, Germany, showed the Biden administration’s direct military support to Ukraine.
Suslov emphasized that Moscow had always seen the war as a proxy conflict between the US and Russia and that the findings didn’t alter Russia's perception of the situation. He also argued that the Biden administration's involvement teetered on the edge of nuclear conflict, illustrating how far Washington had gone in supporting Ukraine.
He further suggested that the timing of the report's release, after Biden left office and as the war nears its conclusion, was meant to highlight Biden’s policies in contrast to former President Trump’s approach. Trump, according to Suslov, is positioned as a neutral mediator seeking to end the war.
Suslov concluded by stressing that any future peace agreement must ensure Ukraine severs all military ties with the West, with strict penalties for any violations of such an agreement.
