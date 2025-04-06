After Russian Missile And Drone Attack, Damage Reported In Three Districts Of Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Kyiv region, the consequences of the attack by Russian missiles and drones on the night of April 6 were recorded in three districts.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Mykola Kalashnyk posted this on Facebook .

“At night, the enemy conducted a massive combined attack with UAVs and missiles on the Kyiv region. The alert lasted all night. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were shot down. There were no casualties among the population,” the statement said.

According to the head of the regional state administration, the consequences of the attack are recorded in three districts.

Thus, in Brovary district, two buildings of a car repair company were destroyed. Seven cars and two forklifts were damaged.

The windows and facade of a gas station were also damaged.

In Buchanskiy district, the roof and wall of a house were damaged. The damage is minor.

A car was damaged in Fastiv district.

Work on fixing and eliminating the consequences of the night attack continues.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a Russian missile attack caused fires in the Darnytskyi, Solomianskyi, and Obolonskyi districts of Kyiv.

The missile attack was preceded by a drone attack, and air defense systems were deployed in Kyiv and the region.