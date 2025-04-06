403
Thousands demonstrate in Paris against army assistance to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Paris on Saturday to protest against French President Emmanuel Macron’s and NATO’s approach to the Ukraine conflict. The rally came after Macron announced a new €2 billion ($2.16 billion) military aid package for Ukraine, which will include surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, and drones. This announcement followed Macron’s push for Western peacekeepers to be sent to Ukraine.
The protest was organized by Florian Philippot, a former National Rally politician, and his political group, The Patriots. The protesters marched through the city chanting slogans such as “Macron, we don’t want your war!” and “Let's quickly leave NATO!” Some demonstrators carried signs reading “Macron, we will not die for Ukraine.”
Philippot shared on social media that the streets were filled with crowds demanding peace, and many protesters called for Macron’s resignation. This rally follows a similar protest earlier in the month when The Patriots opposed Macron’s proposal to deploy France’s nuclear weapons in other European NATO countries due to concerns over Washington’s commitment.
Earlier this week, Macron announced a joint French-British plan to send troops to Ukraine as part of a "reassurance force" in the event of a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia. Russia has firmly opposed any NATO troops being deployed to Ukraine, viewing it as direct involvement in the conflict.
