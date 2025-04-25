Ukraine To Seek U.S. Approval To Purchase Patriot Systems Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine will seek approval from the United States for the purchase of Patriot air defense systems.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"I just held a meeting of the Staff. The most critical issue today is air defense - delivery of air defense systems to Ukraine, delivery of air defense missiles, our agreements with partners, contracts, our readiness to produce air defense systems in Ukraine, and negotiations over licensing," Zelensky said.

He said the meeting included reports from military and government officials, including a separate briefing by Ukraine's minister of defense.

"There is a task for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We will seek the respective approval from the United States regarding Patriot systems for Ukraine. We are ready to purchase the required number of Patriot systems for our country. This is not about charity - we have proposed specific options for a deal to protect our people. I have instructed our diplomats to work more actively to secure a response on the Patriots," Zelensky added.

Zelensky earlier stated that Ukraine needs ten Patriot systems.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine