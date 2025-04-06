403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Former British Premier says no substitute to NATO
(MENAFN) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cautioned Europeans not to be "deluded" into thinking there is an alternative defense structure to NATO. Writing in the Daily Mail on Friday, Johnson emphasized that NATO remains the cornerstone of European defense and called on European countries to increase their defense spending.
Johnson’s comments come after reports surfaced about US Vice President J.D. Vance’s frustration with Europe’s military burden and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's criticism of what he described as “pathetic European freeloading.” Johnson highlighted the disparity between US and UK defense budgets, pointing out that the US spends over $1 trillion annually on defense, more than 12 times the UK's budget, despite a population only five times larger. He also noted that the US spends 3.5% of its GDP on defense, while the UK allocates around 2.3%.
Ahead of his presidency, Donald Trump urged European NATO members to increase defense spending, suggesting each should contribute 5% of GDP. In response, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently announced plans to increase British defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, EU nations are considering their own defense strategy to reduce dependence on the US.
In his article, Johnson stressed that no alternative to NATO exists, asking who could lead such an effort – France, the UK, or Germany? He argued that trying to replace NATO would only create problems. While he praised the UK's planned defense budget increase, Johnson noted it was just a start. He reiterated that the US should remain the "hegemonic power of the Western world" to defend freedom and democracy, especially in Ukraine.
Johnson’s article also recalled his role in urging Ukraine to continue fighting during the 2022 peace talks, an intervention that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently criticized. Talks are currently ongoing between Moscow and Washington to find a resolution to the conflict.
Johnson’s comments come after reports surfaced about US Vice President J.D. Vance’s frustration with Europe’s military burden and US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's criticism of what he described as “pathetic European freeloading.” Johnson highlighted the disparity between US and UK defense budgets, pointing out that the US spends over $1 trillion annually on defense, more than 12 times the UK's budget, despite a population only five times larger. He also noted that the US spends 3.5% of its GDP on defense, while the UK allocates around 2.3%.
Ahead of his presidency, Donald Trump urged European NATO members to increase defense spending, suggesting each should contribute 5% of GDP. In response, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently announced plans to increase British defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, EU nations are considering their own defense strategy to reduce dependence on the US.
In his article, Johnson stressed that no alternative to NATO exists, asking who could lead such an effort – France, the UK, or Germany? He argued that trying to replace NATO would only create problems. While he praised the UK's planned defense budget increase, Johnson noted it was just a start. He reiterated that the US should remain the "hegemonic power of the Western world" to defend freedom and democracy, especially in Ukraine.
Johnson’s article also recalled his role in urging Ukraine to continue fighting during the 2022 peace talks, an intervention that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently criticized. Talks are currently ongoing between Moscow and Washington to find a resolution to the conflict.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment