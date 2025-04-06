403
Nintendo postpones U.S. pre-orders for switch 2 due to tariff concerns
(MENAFN) Japanese video game giant Nintendo has halted pre-orders for its eagerly awaited Nintendo Switch 2 console in the United States as of Friday, due to concerns regarding the recent tariffs introduced by the Donald Trump administration.
In an official statement, the company announced, "Pre-orders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the U.S. will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."
Despite the postponement of pre-orders, Nintendo confirmed that the scheduled launch date of June 5, 2025, remains intact.
This decision follows Trump's announcement on Wednesday of tariffs of 49% on imports from Cambodia and 46% on those from Vietnam, as part of his reciprocal tariffs strategy.
According to analysts, a report released last month indicated that over half of the hardware Nintendo imports into the U.S. originates from Vietnam and Cambodia.
Trump also noted progress in trade discussions with Vietnam, stating, "Just had a very productive call with To Lam, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, who told me that Vietnam wants to cut their Tariffs down to ZERO if they are able to make an agreement with the U.S.," in a post on Truth Social on Friday.
The new console, unveiled on Wednesday, is priced at $449.99 in the U.S., a significant increase from the original Switch's launch price of $300 in 2017. The tariffs may compel Nintendo to further elevate the already higher-than-anticipated price of the Switch 2.
The firm intends to release updated information regarding the timing of U.S. pre-orders in the future.
