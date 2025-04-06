BJP Sthapna Diwas: Leaders Recall Party's Legacy, Reaffirm Dedication To 'Viksit Bharat'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) On the occasion of the 45th Sthapna Diwas of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), senior party leaders extended heartfelt wishes to lakhs of workers and paid rich tributes to the founding fathers of the party.

Marking the day as one of commitment, they reaffirmed their dedication to the goal of building a 'Viksit Bharat' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP was established on April 6, 1980, during a workers' convention at the Kotla Ground in New Delhi, where Atal Bihari Vajpayee was elected the party's first president.

However, its ideological and organisational roots can be traced back to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded by Syama Prasad Mukherjee in 1951. The Jana Sangh emerged in opposition to the dominance of the Indian National Congress and was formed in collaboration with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), widely regarded as its political arm.

Union Minister Amit Shah posted on X, "Hearty congratulations to all the workers on the 45th Sthapna Diwas of the world's largest political organisation, Bharatiya Janata Party. On this occasion, I salute all those great men who sowed the seeds of patriotism in the foundation of the BJP and created a banyan tree of crores of patriots. Under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP will continue to work towards building a developed and best India in every field."

BJP National President and Union Minister J.P. Nadda also paid tribute to the founding members and senior leaders of the organisation, acknowledging their sacrifices and unwavering dedication.

"Today, on the 'Sthapna Diwas' of the Bharatiya Janata Party, I pay my heartfelt tributes to all the founding fathers and senior leaders of the organisation, who nurtured the creation and expansion of the party with their blood and sweat and remained constantly engaged with it with all their heart and soul," he said

Nadda further stated, "On this occasion, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the workers, brothers and sisters across the country who have strengthened the organisation at the booth level and made BJP the biggest political party in the world."

He credited the Modi government for its unwavering commitment to the vision of a Viskit Bharat, along with "realising the resolution of Antyodaya."

"Today, on this auspicious day, I appeal to millions of my BJP workers to be determined to establish 'Maa Bharti' at the pinnacle of glory and make their valuable contribution to the progress of every section of the society," the BJP chief added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the party's inclusive ethos and its growing influence.

"On the foundation day of BJP, I congratulate and extend my heartfelt best wishes to all BJP workers. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has become the pivot of Indian politics today. BJP is a party that takes along all sections of society and is dedicated to the development and welfare of all. Whether it is the central government or its state governments, this is fully reflected in the functioning of all," he posted.

"BJP is the only party in India today that is working as a representative of the aspirations of the poor, Dalits, deprived and exploited sections of the society. BJP is the only party that knows how to coordinate between national aspirations as well as regional aspirations. Today, under the leadership of Modiji, the BJP is working with the resolve of a developed India, and the people of the country also have full faith that this resolve will certainly be fulfilled in 2047," he added.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar extended his greetings and stated, "Heartiest greetings to all the workers of Bharatiya Janata Party on its 45th Sthapana Diwas. With the spirit of Nation First, we are committed to building a developed and prosperous India."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the BJP's nationalist spirit and mass connection.

"Connected with the soil of India, representing the great men of India and the soul of India, dedicated to service, good governance and welfare of the poor with the spirit of 'Rashtra Sarvopari' (Nation above all), hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the dedicated, nationalistic, people-oriented workers on the Sthapana Diwas of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the largest political party in the world!" he wrote on X.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also joined the celebrations.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the workers on the Sthapna Diwas of Bharatiya Janata Party, the world's largest political organisation dedicated day and night in the service of nation-building and Maa Bharati, dedicated to integral humanism, cultural nationalism and upliftment of the poor," he added.

He further noted, "Under the able leadership of PM Modi, every worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party is working with determination to establish India on the world stage as a strong, prosperous and powerful nation by discharging the Panchnishtha principles."

Though formally launched in 1980, the BJP's ideological foundation is deeply rooted in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. According to the party's official website, the post-independence era saw growing discomfort among nationalist citizens, especially after the demise of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

With what the party, on its website, describes as "Nehru's authoritarianism" gaining ground in the Congress, concerns arose over policies like minority appeasement, the license-permit-quota system, national security issues, and what was perceived as weak stances on Kashmir and other international matters.

"Frustrated by 'Nehruism' and India's silence on the atrocities being committed on Hindu minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee resigned from the Nehru cabinet," reads the BJP website.

It further notes, "As a result, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh was established on October 21, 1951, in Delhi's Raghomal Arya Kanya High School under the chairmanship of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee."