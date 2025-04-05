MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Kawasaki unveils hydrogen-powered robotic horse that you can ride

April 6, 2025 by David Edwards

Kawasaki Heavy Industries has unveiled Corleo, a hydrogen-powered, four-legged robotic vehicle designed for riders, at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025. This innovative concept integrates artificial intelligence and clean energy technologies to navigate diverse terrains. ​(See video below.)

Corleo's four independent robotic legs enable balanced and stable movement across various surfaces. Each leg operates separately, allowing the robot to traverse rough and uneven terrain with ease. ​

Equipped with a 150cc hydrogen engine, Corleo generates electricity to power its limbs. This clean energy approach positions the robot as an environmentally friendly off-road mobility platform. ​

Drawing inspiration from Kawasaki's motorcycle designs, Corleo features a streamlined body composed of metal and carbon materials. Its front end includes a head-like shield reminiscent of motorcycle aesthetics, complete with built-in lights for visibility in various lighting conditions. ​

Instead of traditional controls, Corleo responds to the rider's body movements. Shifting the center of gravity prompts the robot to adjust its steps accordingly. A heads-up display (HUD) provides real-time information on hydrogen levels, navigation, and movement stability, including weight distribution. ​

Corleo's rubber“hooves” enhance grip on both hard and soft surfaces, contributing to its stability. The robot also possesses the capability to jump over obstacles, although specific performance metrics have not been disclosed. ​

Currently a conceptual model, Corleo lacks detailed technical specifications such as speed, range, or battery life. Kawasaki envisions a potential market release by 2050 but has not provided a definitive development timeline or commercial availability details. ​

Corleo exemplifies Kawasaki's commitment to merging robotics with sustainable energy solutions, offering a glimpse into the future of personal transportation.​