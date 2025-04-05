Girl Trafficked From Bengal Rescued By Delhi Police

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo on Saturday said that a girl hailing from West Bengal who was trafficked to the national capital has been rescued by the Delhi Police from a brothel here.

Taking to X, he wrote: "Today, on my instructions, Delhi Police conducted a rescue operation and rescued a girl from West Bengal from a brothel in GB Road red light area. Informant Mission Mukti Foundation told that the accused named Mohammad Ghazi from South 24 Parganas had trapped the victim girl in the trap of love, trafficked her to Delhi and sold her to a brothel where she was being forced into prostitution."

Human trafficking remains one of the major challenges to tackle for the law enforcement agencies despite the vigilance maintained by the security personnel to curb and check it.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has set up an Anti-Trafficking Cell to deal with matters relating to law enforcement response on trafficking, which are subject matters of the Department of Women & Child Development.

According to a note: "The Cell provides suitable guidelines to the States/UTs from time to time for strengthening law enforcement response in tackling human trafficking. It also acts as an interface with other Ministries like Ministry of Women & Child Development, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Ministry of Railways etc. to address the issues of human trafficking. The Anti Trafficking Cell also provides guidance and assistance to the State and UTs for holding State level conferences and Judicial Colloquiums with a view to sensitizing the concerned officers, including Police officers, Judicial officers and other stakeholders in the States and UTs about Human Trafficking. The Anti Trafficking cell is also responsible for signing bilateral /multilateral MoUs with various countries to address the issue of Human Trafficking and participation in national /international meetings/conferences."

Notably, Priyank Kanoongo is also the former chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) -- a statutory body that has been established by an Act of Parliament.

It functions under the aegis of Ministry of Women and Child Development.

The NCPCR is mandated "to ensure that all Laws, Policies, Programmes, and Administrative Mechanisms align with the Child Rights perspective as enshrined in the Constitution of India and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child".