IPL 2025: Archer, Sharma, And Theekshana Shine As Rajasthan Hand Punjab Kings 50-Run Defeat

New Chandigarh, April 5 (IANS) Jofra Archer claimed three scalps while Sandeep Sharma and Maheesh Theekshana bagged two wickets each as Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by 50 runs in Match 18 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday.

Asked to bat first, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag helped Rajasthan Royals reach a daunting total of 205/4 in the first innings, making it the first 200+ score at the venue.

The home side got off to the worst possible start in their chase of 206 as Jofra Archer bowled both Priyansh Arya (0) and Shreyas Iyer (10) in the first over. Sandeep Sharma joined the party, catching Marcus Stoinis (1) with his bowling. Nehal Wadhera (62) and Glenn Maxwell (30) came to the crease with a potential collapse on the cards, and the former got a lifeline when he was dropped by Dhruv Jurel on 5.

The duo stitched an 88-run partnership for the fifth wicket and stabilised the Punjab Kings' innings. Wadhera reached his half-century in style by smacking Wanindu Hasaranga straight down the ground and began to up the tempo in the steep run chase.

Just when it seemed Punjab may still be able to turn the game around, disaster struck as Maxwell was caught by Jaiswal at long-on off Theekshana on the last ball of the 15th over, and Wadhera was dismissed off Wanindu Hasaranga on the very next ball.

Sandeep, Theekshana, and Archer proceeded to clear the lower order and hand Punjab their first defeat of the season.

In the first innings, opener Jaiswal and skipper Sanju Samson built the foundation of the Rajasthan Royals' batting and stitched an 89-run opening stand before Lockie Ferguson provided the breakthrough.

Jaiswal, on the other hand, raised his 10th IPL half-century, first this season, in 40 deliveries by smashing Yuzvendra Chahal for four and followed it with a huge six over midwicket. Jaiswal's onslaught continued with a six and four off Marcus Stoinis in the very next over, but it was Ferguson who had the last laugh as he bundled the stumps of the young gun to bring his time at the crease to an end.

Parag finally found his footing in this edition and showed intentions of revving up the innings by hitting Arshdeep Singh for fours on consecutive deliveries. He then continued the onslaught with two consecutive sixes off Jansen, before he was dropped by the bowler after skying a slog, and the Proteas bowler failed to grab it.

Dhruv Jurel, who has been Rajasthan's highest scorer this campaign, alongside Parag, scored 19 runs in the final over to take the Royals past the 200-run mark and set a daunting target of 206.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals 205/4 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 67, Riyan Parag 43*, Sanju Samson 38; Lockie Ferguson 2-37, Arshdeep Singh 1-35) defeated Punjab Kings 155/9 in 20 overs (Nehal Wadhera 62, Glenn Maxwell 30; Jofra Archer 3-25, Sandeep Sharma 2-21, Maheesh Theekshana 2-26) by 50 runs.