Army Foils Drug Smuggling, Infiltration Attempts

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Eastern Military Zone personnel on Saturday thwarted a narcotics smuggling operation along the eastern border with Syria.

The source noted that Border Guards intercepted an attempt to smuggle large quantities of narcotics into the Kingdom, according to a Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) statement.

"The contraband was seized and handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigation," he said.

Also on Saturday, the Southern Military Zone foiled a narcotics smuggling attempt using a drone on its western front.

"Border Guards swiftly detected and tracked the drone, applying the rules of engagement."

The drone was intercepted and brought down within the Jordanian territory, and the seized materials were handed over to relevant authorities.

The source reaffirmed that the JAF remains steadfast in preventing infiltration and smuggling attempts, ensuring the security and stability of the Kingdom, another JAF statement said.

Meanwhile on Friday, The Northern Military Zone thwarted an infiltration attempt by an individual attempting to illegally cross into Jordan from Syria, JAF added.

The source added that Border Guards applied the rules of engagement, resulting in the arrest of the suspect during the attempted border breach, adding that the individual was subsequently transferred to relevant authorities for further investigation.

Also on Friday, personnel of the Royal Jordanian Navy foiled an infiltration attempt into Jordan's territorial waters.

The Maritime Operations Centre detected an individual attempting to swim illegally into Jordanian waters, the source said, adding that rapid-response naval boats were dispatched immediately, apprehending the individual and transferring him to the relevant authorities, the army said.