Dubai Variable Parking Fees: Tariffs, Subscriptions, Peak-Hour Timings, All You Need To Know

On April 4, this year, new variable parking tariffs went into effect across Dubai.

When it was first announced in November , residents had multiple questions on their mind: from how much this would cost to whether their regular parking areas would be impacted.

There is much more clarity now. Regardless, here's a guide on everything you need to know on the new variable parking fees:

Peak-hour tariffs, timings

Under the revised tariff, premium public parking spots now cost Dh6 per hour during peak hours, between 8am to 10am and 4pm to 8pm, across all zones, excluding weekends and public holidays.

Premium areas

Paid public parking in Dubai is mainly divided into four different zones: A, B, C, D – of which premium areas have become AP, BP, CP, and DP. The zones are classified with 'P' are premium parking area , which have different tariffs.

Parkin earlier explained to Khaleej Times:“The locations for premium parking spaces were selected based on three criteria: First, ease of access to the area using public transport, such as areas within 500m of a metro station; second, areas with high parking occupancy during peak periods; and third, density and congestion, such as markets and commercial activity zones.”

All parking tariffs

Take a look at all the premium and standard parking tariffs , here:

There are other parking codes/zones in different commercial areas of Dubai such as codes E, I, J, K and L at Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT); Code F – Knowledge Village, Dubai Media City, Dubai Internet City; Code G – Burj Khalifa, Marasi Bay, Dubai Health Care City, Dubai Hills; Code H – Dubai Silicon Oasis; and Code X – around Dubai World Trade, where parking is Dh25 per hour when there are events.

Types of subscriptions

There are two types of subscriptions that Parkin offers for varying periods of time:

1. Plots only

This provides access to designated parking plots in zones B and D. This subscription is not valid in areas with other codes, such as A, C, H, J, or K.

There are four types to choose from:



1 month - Dh250

3 months - Dh700

6 months - Dh1,300 12 months - Dh2,400

2. Roadside parking and plots

This subscription provides access to designated parking lots in zones A, B, C, and D. Parking is permitted for a maximum of 4 consecutive hours in roadside parking and 24 consecutive hours in plots parking.

There are four types to choose from:



1 month - Dh500

3 months - Dh1,400

6 months - Dh2,500 12 months - Dh4,500

Subscribing? Things to keep in mind

Here are some things to keep in mind if you are getting a parking subscription:

Up to three vehicles can be added to the subscription under the same traffic file from Dubai, with only one vehicle active at a time. The user can switch between vehicles every 30 minutes.Only one vehicle can be added if the traffic file is from outside Dubai, other countries, or if the vehicles are registered under a company file.Subscription fees are non-refundable.

You cannot downgrade your subscription from the roadside & plots parking category to the plots only parking category.A fee of Dh100 is required to modify any vehicle information linked to your subscription.

