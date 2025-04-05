Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia Deploys Triple Intervention To Stabilize Rupiah Amid US Tariffs

2025-04-05 01:50:00
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Jakarta: The Indonesian central bank, Bank Indonesia (BI), vowed to maintain the stability of the rupiah by optimizing its triple intervention strategy, following the imposition of US "reciprocal tariffs" on Indonesian exports, an official said on Saturday.

Executive Director of the BI's Communication Department Ramdan Denny Prakoso explained that the triple intervention involves intervening in the foreign exchange spot market, the Domestic Non-Deliverable Forward market, and the secondary market for government securities.

"The BI remains committed to maintaining the stability of the rupiah exchange rate by optimizing the triple intervention instruments," Prakoso was quoted by local media.

He noted that the strategy is aimed at ensuring sufficient foreign exchange liquidity for banking and business needs, while also maintaining market confidence.

Prakoso added that the BI will continue to closely monitor developments in both global and domestic financial markets following the recent announcement of the new US tariff policy.

Indonesian experts have raised concerns that the 32 percent U.S. "reciprocal tariffs" on products from Indonesia could further pressure the rupiah against the US dollar.

