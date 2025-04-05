403
MGM Healthcare Performs World's First Modified Multi-Visceral Transplant For Rare Intestinal Disorder
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Chennai, April 4th, 2025: In a groundbreaking medical achievement, MGM Healthcare has successfully performed the World's first modified multi-visceral transplant (MMVT) for the treatment of a rare intestinal disorder, saving the life of a 32-year-old patient from Kerala who had been suffering from bloody diarrhea, along with a severe drop in hemoglobin levels, progressive malnutrition, recurrent infections, and abdominal swelling.
His diagnosis, diffuse primary lymphangioma of the intestine, was a non-malignant intestinal condition. It was so extensive that conventional surgical approaches, such as bowel resection, were not viable. To address this, the expert surgical team at MGM Healthcare performed a modified multi-visceral transplant, replacing the stomach, pancreatico-duodenal complex (the pancreas and the first part of the small intestine), small intestine, and large intestine, with innovative modifications to enhance graft function and reduce immunologic risks. The patient is now recovering well, marking a major milestone in transplant medicine and offering new hope for those with complex intestinal disorders.
Before proceeding with the modified multi-visceral transplant (MMVT), the medical team at MGM Healthcare took critical steps to stabilise the patient. Given the severity of gastrointestinal bleeding caused by diffuse primary intestinal lymphangioma, the team performed an emergent subtotal enterectomy, which refers to the surgical removal of a significant portion of the diseased intestine to control the bleeding. The team also initiated total parenteral nutrition (TPN), a method of delivering essential nutrients intravenously, bypassing the digestive system altogether to ensure the patient's nutritional stability. These interventions optimised the patient's condition for the complex transplant procedure that followed.
The MMVT surgical intervention was headed by Prof. Dr. Anil Vaidya, M.D., Chair and Director of the Institute of Multi-Visceral and Abdominal Organ Transplant, along with Dr. Senthil Muthuraman, senior Consultant, Multi Visceral and abdominal organ transplant and Dr. Sivakumar Mahalingam, Senior Consultant, Surgical Oncology, Dr. Venkatesh B.S, Consultant Multi Visceral Transplant Program at MGM Healthcare. The anesthesia and intensive care team comprised Dr. Dinesh Babu, and Dr. Nivash Chandrasekaran.
In his comments, Prof. Dr. Anil Vaidya, said that the patient had an exceptionally high disease burden, with extensive involvement of the small intestine, making traditional surgical options like segmental resection ineffective. Given the severity of his condition, we needed an innovative approach to restore his digestive function and overall health. Our team decided to proceed with a modified multi-visceral transplant, replacing the stomach, pancreatico-duodenal complex, small intestine, and large intestine. We also made key modifications to improve graft function and reduce the risk of complications. I am truly delighted that the world's first MMVT for this rare condition has been a success. The patient has now gone over two months without any signs of graft rejection or major complications, which is a remarkable outcome."
In his comments, Dr. Senthil Muthuraman, said,“Primary intestinal lymphangioma is an exceptionally rare condition. The patient developed enteropathy, which led to chronic diarrhea, malabsorption of nutrients, and protein loss. The bloody diarrhea persisted for over a month and hemoglobin dropped to dangerous levels, requiring multiple blood transfusions. The extensive involvement of the small intestine made conventional treatments unfeasible. We first performed a subtotal enterectomy to control the bleeding and placed him on TPN to ensure he remained strong enough for the transplant. It is truly gratifying to see that he has made an excellent recovery, with no signs of graft rejection, resolution of enteropathy, and optimal graft function. This case marks a major breakthrough in transplant surgery, and we are proud to have been part of this life-saving procedure."
