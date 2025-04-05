Chairman Of Parliament Urged Members Of NATO Parliamentary Assembly To Increase Sanctions Pressure On Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk called on the participants of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

According to Ukrinform, he posted this on Facebook .

“I had the honor to address online the participants of the meeting of the Standing Committee of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, which is taking place in Skopje. This event is taking place on a symbolic day - the anniversary of NATO. And today, more than ever, it is important to talk about the power of unity, determination and support for those who fight for freedom,” said Stefanchuk.

He emphasized that Ukraine has been deterring full-scale Russian aggression for more than three years and thanked all allies for their political, defense and humanitarian support.

But there are still many challenges ahead, the Chairman of the Parliament noted, and the only effective approach is peace through strength.

Stefanchuk called for support for further steps, including strengthening military assistance to Ukraine, developing the defense industry, increasing sanctions pressure on Russia, and confiscating Russian assets.

“I have clearly outlined Ukraine's position: our future is in NATO. And we expect that the decisions taken at the 2024 summit in Washington will be implemented. The path to membership is irreversible,” the Chairman of the Parliament emphasized.

Stefanchuk expressed his gratitude to the NATO PA for supporting Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course and said that“common security is our common cause.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the two-day meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of foreign ministers, which took place on April 3 and 4 in Brussels, NATO allies expressed support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression , as well as for the United States in finding ways to a just and sustainable peace.

Photo: Ruslan Stefanchuk / Facebook