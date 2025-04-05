Zelensky: Initial Details Emerge On Potential Deployment Of Security Contingent

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that initial details have emerged regarding how a partner security contingent could be deployed in Ukraine.

Zelensky said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"An important meeting between our military and Chiefs of Defense Staff of partners -- Admiral Sir Tony Radakin of the United Kingdom and General Thierry Burkhard of France. We are working to ensure security in Ukraine and to establish reliable security guarantees. There is tangible progress and initial details regarding how a partner security contingent could be deployed," Zelensky wrote.

Zelensky: Final decision on military contingent deployment in Ukraine to be made within month

He expressed gratitude to all countries supporting Ukraine in this effort and highlighted the leadership of the United Kingdom and France. According to Zelensky, it is precisely this kind of joint work -- with everyone focused on a strong result -- that helps bring a durable and lasting peace in Ukraine closer.

Earlier reports said that Burkhard and Radakin had met in Kyiv with Zelensky and Ukraine's military leadership.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine