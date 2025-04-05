Bigo Live's Harmony Showdown Competition To Conclude In Miami With Exciting Creator Summit
The finale of talent show Harmony Showdown will take place on Apr 9 in Miami.
Beyond determining the results of the Harmony Showdown Competition, Bigo Fest: Miami Live will provide networking opportunities for creators, industry professionals and livestreaming enthusiasts. The event will feature discussion panels that will dive into strategies related to optimizing content on Bigo Live to activate audiences to their full potential. These discussions will be accompanied by content creation sessions, in which Bigo Live creators will have the opportunity to connect with one another and share their approach to livestreaming content.
Following the summit, a cocktail reception will offer further networking opportunities. The evening will conclude with a live show featuring performances from the finalists of the Harmony Showdown Competition. Awards will be presented and attendees will have the chance to enter various raffles.
To join the excitement and watch the performances live, download the Bigo Live app from the App Store or Google Play and tune in to the livestream. Those watching at home can catch the live stream show on the BIGO App at 6 p.m. EST.
Hashtag: #BIGO #BIGOLIVE #BIGOTECHNOLOGY
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Bigo Live
Bigo Live is a leading global social live-streaming platform that empowers users to livestream in real time, share life moments, showcase their talents and engage with audiences worldwide. With over 500 million users across more than 150 countries and regions, Bigo Live has a strong presence in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Southeast Asia, fostering seamless global connectivity. Leveraging advanced livestreaming technology, the platform delivers high-resolution video, low-latency streaming, and interactive beauty features, creating an immersive and engaging experience for users everywhere.
Bigo Technology
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment