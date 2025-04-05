The finale of talent show Harmony Showdown will take place on Apr 9 in Miami.

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network) data-text="Bigo Live's Harmony Showdown Competition to Conclude in Miami with Exciting Creator Summit" data-link=" Live's Harmony Showdown Competition to Conclude in Miami with Exciting Creator Summit" class="whatsapp" MIAMI, USA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 April 2025 - Bigo Live's Harmony Showdown talent competition will come to a thrilling conclusion on April 9, 2025, at BIGO Fest: Miami Live.Organized by global social livestreaming platform Bigo Live,Harmony Showdown is a head-to-head talent competition featuring musical acts and performers coached by celebrities with rigorous eliminations determined by fan voting.From an initial pool of 2,000 contestants, two finalists have been granted the privilege to perform live at the Wynwood Market in Miami on April 9. Creators Droskial and TheRealBIGPAPI will take the stage one last time in mutual celebration of the competition. Judges Jaidyn Alexis, InkMonstarr and DJ WZRD will also be present to award each finalist top honors.Beyond determining the results of the Harmony Showdown Competition, Bigo Fest: Miami Live will provide networking opportunities for creators, industry professionals and livestreaming enthusiasts. The event will feature discussion panels that will dive into strategies related to optimizing content on Bigo Live to activate audiences to their full potential. These discussions will be accompanied by content creation sessions, in which Bigo Live creators will have the opportunity to connect with one another and share their approach to livestreaming content.Following the summit, a cocktail reception will offer further networking opportunities. The evening will conclude with a live show featuring performances from the finalists of the Harmony Showdown Competition. Awards will be presented and attendees will have the chance to enter various raffles.To join the excitement and watch the performances live, download the Bigo Live app from the App Store or Google Play and tune in to the livestream. Those watching at home can catch the live stream show on the BIGO App at 6 p.m. EST.Hashtag: #BIGO #BIGOLIVE #BIGOTECHNOLOGY

About Bigo Live

