Toby Bailey Appointed As Qatar National Team Head Coach

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) has appointed Toby Bailey as the National Team Head Coach.

An accomplished coach, Bailey is a former English cricketer who played for Northamptonshire as a wicket-keeper (1996-2004).

The QCA, announcing his appointment in a release, said,“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Toby Bailey to the QCA family as the National Team Head Coach. Wishing him great success in guiding Qatar Cricket Team to new heights.

“Mr. Toby Bailey is a professional cricket coach with extensive experience in developing teams and players at various levels. He has held several coaching positions with prestigious national teams and clubs, where he has made a clear impact in improving tactical and technical performance.”

The 48-year-old Bailey, welcoming his appointment on X platform said,“Looking forward to this,” with a picture of himself and flag of Qatar.

Bailey is a former head coach of Argentina National Team; Carlton (Scotland) – where he led the team to victory in the 2012 National T20 Championship; Scotland national team – assistant coach and an interim head coach; Glamorgan (Wales) – 2024 – assistant coach responsible for batting and fielding; and Jimmy Academy.

Bailey is known for his analytical and developmental approach to cricket coaching, making him a prominent figure in the field.