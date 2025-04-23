Trump Signs New Executive Order To Modernise Workforce Programmes, Pushes For High-Paying Trade Jobs
The executive order states that:
1. The order directs the Secretaries of Labor, Education, and Commerce to review all federal workforce programs to modernize, integrate, and re-align programs to address critical workforce needs in emerging industries.
2. These Secretaries shall provide President Trump with a streamlined and integrated plan to re-orient federal workforce programs to prepare the American economy for the opportunities presented by reshoring and re-industrialization.
3. This Comprehensive Workforce Strategy will further America's global economic leadership and domination of key sectors by, among other things, capitalizing on the AI revolution.
