Trump Signs New Executive Order To Modernise Workforce Programmes, Pushes For High-Paying Trade Jobs

MENAFN - Live Mint) President Trump on Wednesday signed an Executive Order to modernise workforce programmes with an aim to prepare Americans for high-paying skilled trade jobs and refocusing youth on career preparation.

What the order says:

The executive order states that:

1. The order directs the Secretaries of Labor, Education, and Commerce to review all federal workforce programs to modernize, integrate, and re-align programs to address critical workforce needs in emerging industries.

2. These Secretaries shall provide President Trump with a streamlined and integrated plan to re-orient federal workforce programs to prepare the American economy for the opportunities presented by reshoring and re-industrialization.

3. This Comprehensive Workforce Strategy will further America's global economic leadership and domination of key sectors by, among other things, capitalizing on the AI revolution.