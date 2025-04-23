Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Signs New Executive Order To Modernise Workforce Programmes, Pushes For High-Paying Trade Jobs

Trump Signs New Executive Order To Modernise Workforce Programmes, Pushes For High-Paying Trade Jobs


2025-04-23 09:00:54
(MENAFN- Live Mint) President Trump on Wednesday signed an Executive Order to modernise workforce programmes with an aim to prepare Americans for high-paying skilled trade jobs and refocusing youth on career preparation.

What the order says:

The executive order states that:

1. The order directs the Secretaries of Labor, Education, and Commerce to review all federal workforce programs to modernize, integrate, and re-align programs to address critical workforce needs in emerging industries.

2. These Secretaries shall provide President Trump with a streamlined and integrated plan to re-orient federal workforce programs to prepare the American economy for the opportunities presented by reshoring and re-industrialization.

3. This Comprehensive Workforce Strategy will further America's global economic leadership and domination of key sectors by, among other things, capitalizing on the AI revolution.

MENAFN23042025007365015876ID1109465844

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search