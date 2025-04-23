Taliban Condemns Terror Attack In Pahalgam, Says It 'Weakens Regional Security Efforts'
In a statement, the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said,“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan categorically condemns the recent attack on tourists in the Pahalgam region of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses condolences to the bereaved families.”
Balkhi said“such incidents undermine efforts to ensure regional security and stability.”
This is a breaking news report, more details are being added
