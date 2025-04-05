Proppants Market Projected To Reach USD 20.10 Billion By 2032 | Rising Hydraulic Fracturing Activities Driving Market Growth
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 9.27 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 20.10 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 8.98% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segments
| . By Type (Frac Sand, Resin-coated Proppant, Ceramic Proppant)
.By Application (Shale Gas, Tight Gas, Coal Bed Methane, Others)
|Key Drivers
|. Rising shale gas and tight oil exploration which drives market growth.
Which Region Leads the Proppants Market Growth?
In 2023, North America gained the largest market share at 48%. That is the case in the U.S. and Canada, thanks to some shale gas and tight oil production. Frac sand, resin-coated proppants, and ceramic proppants were also in high demand to stimulate production from wells with the advent of hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and horizontal drilling. Additionally, major shale formations such as the Permian Basin, Marcellus, Eagle Ford, and Montney serve to drive proppant demand. Positive government policies, technology advances, and energy security programs have also stimulated ongoing exploration and production activities. Which consists of an established supply chain, substantial silica sand deposits, and firm investments by key oilfield services companies shaping the region into the number one propellant hub in the world.
Market Segmentation
By Type
Frac sand dominated the market in 2023, holding approximately 58% of the total share. The dominance of frac sand is attributed to its cost-effectiveness, wide availability, and compatibility with hydraulic fracturing processes. High-purity quartz sand is extensively used in shale formations due to its ability to withstand high pressure and provide optimal permeability.
Ceramic proppants are witnessing increased adoption due to their superior strength and conductivity, particularly in deep and high-pressure wells. Resin-coated proppants are also gaining traction as they offer enhanced flowback control, reducing proppant embedment and increasing fracture longevity.
By Application
In 2023, the highest share of around 38% is found in the shale gas segment The contribution was made as the output was led by major basins such as the Permian, Marcellus, Eagle Ford, and Sichuan Basin that drive the proppant demand. Enormous amounts of proppants are required for extraction of shale gas, primarily frac sand placed back into the fracture, resin-coated proppants, and ceramic proppants, which are being deployed to support the cavities that open and permits the hydrocarbons to flow. Government support and energy security policy have also contributed to shale gas exploration, particularly in North America, creating additional independence from imports. If the relative expense of extraction of shale gas as against conventional gas sources and an insatiable global demand for even cleaner sources of energy don act to auger its place at the top, nothing else will.
Recent Developments
- In 2023, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. expanded its frac sand production capacity to meet the growing demand from hydraulic fracturing operations in North America. In 2023, Hi-Crush Inc. introduced an advanced resin-coated proppant technology aimed at improving well productivity and minimizing proppant flowback. In 2023, Covia Corporation announced a strategic collaboration with major oilfield service providers to enhance the supply chain and distribution of ceramic proppants.
Table of Contents – Major Key Points
1. Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
6. Competitive Landscape
7. Proppants Market Segmentation, By Type
8. Proppants Market Segmentation, By Application
9. Regional Analysis
10. Company Profiles
11. Use Cases and Best Practice
12. Conclusion
Buying Options
