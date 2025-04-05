Proppants Market Projected To Reach USD 20.10 Billion By 2032 | Rising Hydraulic Fracturing Activities Driving Market Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The proppants market is experiencing significant expansion, driven by the increasing demand for hydraulic fracturing in oil and gas extraction. Austin, April 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Proppants Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 20.10 billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.89% from 2024 to 2032. In hydraulic fracturing, the key function of proppants is to keep the fractures open, thereby allowing the movement of hydrocarbons. Driven by increasing shale gas exploration, growing investments in energy infrastructure, and the widespread application of proppants in unconventional oil & gas production, proppants consumption is rising globally. Moreover, technology trends of proppants like resin coated, ceramic polyvalent proppants, which increase efficiency and production of wells, shape proppant market dynamics. Differentiating lightweight and high-strength proppant production technologies improves competitiveness in the market. Additionally, the growing government regulations on environmental features concerning water usage and the sustainability of fracking practices are expected to boost the growth of environmentally friendly proppants. Increasing investments in oil and gas infrastructure and the resurgence of drilling activities across major regions are adding to the market outlook. In the United States, which accounted for a major share of the global proppants market in 2023, the surge in shale gas and tight oil production continues to fuel demand The Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, and Bakken formations remain key regions for proppant consumption, supported by favorable government policies, tax incentives, and increased well completions. Moreover, the U.S. market is witnessing growing adoption of advanced proppant technologies, such as ultra-lightweight proppants and proppant transport techniques, to optimize fracture conductivity and maximize hydrocarbon recovery.

Which Region Leads the Proppants Market Growth?

In 2023, North America gained the largest market share at 48%. That is the case in the U.S. and Canada, thanks to some shale gas and tight oil production. Frac sand, resin-coated proppants, and ceramic proppants were also in high demand to stimulate production from wells with the advent of hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and horizontal drilling. Additionally, major shale formations such as the Permian Basin, Marcellus, Eagle Ford, and Montney serve to drive proppant demand. Positive government policies, technology advances, and energy security programs have also stimulated ongoing exploration and production activities. Which consists of an established supply chain, substantial silica sand deposits, and firm investments by key oilfield services companies shaping the region into the number one propellant hub in the world.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Frac sand dominated the market in 2023, holding approximately 58% of the total share. The dominance of frac sand is attributed to its cost-effectiveness, wide availability, and compatibility with hydraulic fracturing processes. High-purity quartz sand is extensively used in shale formations due to its ability to withstand high pressure and provide optimal permeability.

Ceramic proppants are witnessing increased adoption due to their superior strength and conductivity, particularly in deep and high-pressure wells. Resin-coated proppants are also gaining traction as they offer enhanced flowback control, reducing proppant embedment and increasing fracture longevity.

By Application

In 2023, the highest share of around 38% is found in the shale gas segment The contribution was made as the output was led by major basins such as the Permian, Marcellus, Eagle Ford, and Sichuan Basin that drive the proppant demand. Enormous amounts of proppants are required for extraction of shale gas, primarily frac sand placed back into the fracture, resin-coated proppants, and ceramic proppants, which are being deployed to support the cavities that open and permits the hydrocarbons to flow. Government support and energy security policy have also contributed to shale gas exploration, particularly in North America, creating additional independence from imports. If the relative expense of extraction of shale gas as against conventional gas sources and an insatiable global demand for even cleaner sources of energy don act to auger its place at the top, nothing else will.

Recent Developments



In 2023, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. expanded its frac sand production capacity to meet the growing demand from hydraulic fracturing operations in North America.

In 2023, Hi-Crush Inc. introduced an advanced resin-coated proppant technology aimed at improving well productivity and minimizing proppant flowback. In 2023, Covia Corporation announced a strategic collaboration with major oilfield service providers to enhance the supply chain and distribution of ceramic proppants.

