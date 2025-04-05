Bishop L . J. Guillory, Ombudsman General Host Compton Students at the Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum

Bishop L. J. Guillory speaking with students at T. A. M

Students arriving at T.A.M.

Students arriving at T.A.M.

Students learn the importance of being supportive towards each other.

Young student learns about the Tuskegee

Bishop L . J. Guillory, Ombudsman General to Ombudsman International is recruiting new students to become the future leaders in aviation.

COMPTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Students and Educators were invited and welcomed to the Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum T.A.M. located in the City of Compton to celebrate quite a prestigious and global honor. On hand was Bishop L. J. Guillory, Ombudsman General, Compton Chamber of Commerce President, Dr. Lestine Johnson, Compton Police Department Chief William Wu, Esq., City of Compton Mayor Pro-Tem Deidre Duhart, and Emmy Award Winning Innovator Eddie Barber.Around the world, young people lead positive change as innovators, activists, entrepreneurs and organizers – igniting social movements and initiatives to tackle the issues impacting their lives and communities. While this next generation possesses the passion and expertise to effect positive change, they often lack access to the critical support and mentorship needed to turn their ideas into reality. Increasingly, the private sector is recognizing this need and stepping up to play a significant role in expanding opportunities and accelerating progress for the next generation.Last year, Gen. B. O. Davis Middle School of the Compton Unified School District was named as the top ten finalist of the Worlds Best Schools Prizes 2024 in the Category of Innovation. Davis is the only school in the United States to be named as a finalist in the Innovation Category. This year Bishop Guillory, who is the Executive Director to T.A.M., decided to recruit younger students to the World of Aerospace and Aviation."I believe that it is most paramount that American students are recruited at a very young age to inspire them to dream big and to participate in aviation and aerospace. More importantly innovation and technology." "We must follow other nations as they recruit younger students and open the doors of technology to the future generation of scientist and engineers." "I am thankful to Jose Gonzalez of the Compton Unified School District for bringing Davis Middle School and other Elementary schools to participate in competitions today at our airport. Gonzales, and Lisette Estrada, are both 21st Century Learning Specialist with the Compton Ed Tech Department. These two extremely talented individuals have championed these students to push themselves towards excellence."During the 2023-2024 school year, more than 178,000 K-12 inventors from across the country participated in Invention Convention Worldwide programmes, competing to advance to the U.S. national competition.Students compete at local and regional levels before moving on to the national competition. Participants must submit a video presentation of their invention, a prototype, an inventor's logbook, and a poster board highlighting key points of their invention process.

Bishop L . J. Guillory, Ombudsman General Host Compton Students at the Tuskegee Aeronautical Museum

