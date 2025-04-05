Barcelona And Real Madrid Icons Gather For 'Legends Faceoff' In Mumbai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 5 (IANS) In a moment that marks a defining milestone in India's sporting journey, global football giants FC Barcelona Legends and Real Madrid Legends are all set to reignite their historic rivalry here in Mumbai for the 'Legends Faceoff' on Sunday.

As the players arrived in Mumbai to a thunderous welcome, key players from both teams addressed the media at the official pre-match press conference - where they shared their thoughts ahead of this historic spectacle. Pepe and Fernando Morientes from Real Madrid Legends were present while FC Barcelona Legends was represented by Javier Saviola and Edmilson at the press conference.

The much-anticipated 'Legends Faceoff', organised by The Sports Front, will take place at the iconic DY Patil Stadium on April 6.

Edmilson, sharing his thoughts on playing in India, said,“I am very happy to be in India. The energy here is incredible. Different places have different football cultures. Both teams are bringing their culture here. It's incredible to see the passion for football and we hope we can help in increasing the popularity of the game in India.”

Javier Saviola added,“The opportunity to bring this rivalry to Indian fans, who've followed our careers from afar, is very emotional. Even though I am no longer a professional, I am never away from football. I hope this match inspires a whole new generation of Indian footballers and dreamers.”

Pepe spoke about the growth of football in India and lauded the passion for sport in the country.“Thank you India for bringing us here. India's football passion is exploding, and we feel honoured to be part of this journey. This match is very important, I hope it increases the popularity of the sport in India, help bring in more investments and help the game grow here," he said.

Fernando Morientes spoke about the rivalry between the two teams and said,“Whenever Real Madrid faces Barcelona, there's always competitiveness. Football is fundamentally about teamwork, dedication, and sacrifice. I'd also like to express my gratitude to the organizers and hope that the fans in India enjoy the experience.”

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, John Zaidi, CEO & Co-Founder of The Sports Front, said,“The stars have arrived and I can feel the excitement in the air. The Legends Faceoff is more than a football match - it's an iconic moment. We've been planning this for many years and worked tirelessly to make this dream a reality. It is a big moment for football in India, and it's just the beginning. Our goal is to bring the world's best to Indian fans, and this is our first giant leap.”