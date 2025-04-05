Tether Considers New Stablecoin To Align With U.S. Regulations

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Tether, the issuer of the world's largest stablecoin, is evaluating the creation of a new digital currency designed to comply with forthcoming U.S. regulations. CEO Paolo Ardoino indicated that while USDT will maintain its focus on emerging markets, the proposed stablecoin would cater specifically to the U.S. market.

Ardoino emphasized Tether's commitment to regulatory compliance, stating that the company is actively engaging with U.S. lawmakers to help shape stablecoin legislation. He noted Tether's willingness to adapt its operations to align with legal frameworks, ensuring the company's continued operation within the law.

The U.S. Congress is currently deliberating several bills aimed at regulating stablecoins. Notably, the STABLE Act, co-introduced by Representative Bryan Steil, proposes that stablecoin issuers maintain reserves consisting solely of high-quality liquid assets, such as U.S. Treasury bills and insured deposits. Ardoino confirmed Tether's involvement in discussions regarding this legislation, highlighting the company's proactive approach to compliance.

In addition to legislative engagement, Tether is expanding its global footprint. The company is finalizing the relocation of its headquarters to El Salvador after obtaining a digital asset service provider license there. This move aligns with El Salvador's ambitions to become a digital currency trading hub, following its establishment of Bitcoin as legal tender.

Tether is also exploring opportunities beyond its traditional offerings. The company recently announced a partnership with Phoenix Group PLC to launch a Dirham -pegged stablecoin in the United Arab Emirates. This initiative aims to provide financial stability to individuals in high-inflation countries and enhance remittance services.

Tether is considering deeper involvement in the sports industry. The company holds a 5% stake in Italian Serie A soccer club Juventus and is open to increasing its investment if the current owners decide to sell more shares. This potential investment reflects Tether's strategy to leverage its platform and user base to support global brands, particularly in emerging markets.

