PM Modi Didn't Just Lead The Nation -- He Touched A Soul And Wore Humanity Like A Crown

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) In a country of over a billion people, some stories shine not because of scale, but because of soul. One such story unfolded in Haryana's Yamunanagar on Monday -- a moment that brought tears to many eyes, not just for its emotional weight, but also for the quiet greatness it revealed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rampal Kashyap, a simple daily-wage labourer from Kangthali village in Kaithal, Haryana, isn't someone the world would have taken much notice of -- until now. Long before Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, Rampal made a vow in 2012. The vow was that he would not wear footwear until Modi became Prime Minister and personally asked him to wear shoes again.

What began as a quiet promise turned into a journey of incredible endurance. For 14 years, through searing summers, harsh winters, and muddy monsoons, Rampal walked barefoot -- not out of superstition, but out of deep, strong faith.“It wasn't just a pledge. It was a prayer,” said Rampal, eyes welling up with emotion.“Every step I took reminded me of the leader I believed in. I knew one day I would meet him.”

That day came, but not without help. Although Modi became Prime Minister in 2014 and again in 2019, Rampal did not consider his vow fulfilled. For him, the moment would only be complete when Modi himself asked him to wear shoes. That moment seemed distant -- until someone decided to make it happen.

Former MLA from Guhla, Kulwant Bazigar, came to know of Rampal's remarkable journey and was deeply moved. Recognising the purity of Rampal's devotion, Bazigar wrote a letter directly to Prime Minister Modi on April 10, 2025, detailing Rampal's 14-year-long vow and requesting a meeting.

In a reflection of his sensitivity and humility, Prime Minister Modi's office responded swiftly. Rampal was invited as a special guest to PM Modi's rally in Yamunanagar. It was here, amid a sea of supporters and layers of security, that a man who had walked barefoot for 14 years found himself face-to-face with the leader he had worshipped from afar.

As Rampal stepped forward, PM Modi noticed him instantly.“Arre bhai, aapne aisa kyun kar diya?” he asked gently. Overcome with emotion, Rampal replied,“I had vowed to remain barefoot until you became PM and personally asked me to wear shoes.”

What happened next moved everyone present. PM Modi took Rampal's hand, sat him beside him on a sofa, and personally helped him wear shoes -- fulfilling a 14-year-old vow with the humility of a saint.

“Today, we are putting shoes on you. But promise me -- never do something like this again. We should not bring suffering upon ourselves. Use your energy for good work, not pain,” PM Modi said, visibly moved.

It was pure humanity, the kind that speaks louder than words. Rampal, overwhelmed, whispered,“This feels like seeing God Himself. My dream has come true. For 14 years, I waited for this. Today, He came to me.”

Later, the Prime Minister shared his thoughts on X: At today's public meeting in Yamunanagar, I met Shri Rampal Kashyap Ji from Kaithal. He had taken a vow 14 years ago- that he would only wear footwear after I became PM and he got to meet me. I am humbled by people like Rampal Ji and also accept their affection, but I want to request everyone who takes up such vows - I cherish your love...please focus on something that is linked to social work and nation building!

The beauty of the moment wasn't just in the fulfilment of Rampal's dream -- it was in the way the Prime Minister met that devotion with equal grace. This wasn't the grandeur of power, but the quiet strength of character. PM Modi could have waved, nodded, or acknowledged the gesture from afar. But instead, he bowed to a common man's faith and elevated it with compassion.

Rampal's sister-in-law, Sunita, said with pride,“He lived this vow. It wasn't just about faith in a person -- it was about commitment to belief itself.” As Rampal walked away from there -- this time wearing shoes -- he left behind a trail of inspiration.“If the faith is pure and the intent is strong,” he said,“blessings will surely come, no matter how long it takes.”

In honouring a humble man's devotion, PM Modi didn't just fulfil a vow -- he showed the heart of a leader who listens, who feels, and who uplifts. And that, perhaps, is what greatness truly looks like.