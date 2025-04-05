Global Tax Recoveries From Panama Papers Near $2 Billion

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Governments worldwide have recouped nearly $2 billion in unpaid taxes and penalties following the Panama Papers revelations, which exposed extensive networks of offshore accounts and shell companies used for tax evasion and money laundering. The 2016 leak of 11.5 million documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca has led to significant financial recoveries and ongoing investigations across multiple countries.

In Spain, authorities have recovered over €200 million, with €164 million directly linked to the Panama Papers. These funds were obtained through audits and voluntary declarations by implicated taxpayers. Sweden investigated approximately 400 individuals and companies, leading to substantial financial recoveries. Australia initiated 540 audits and reviews, while Canada identified over 900 taxpayers associated with the leak, resulting in expected collections of nearly $92 million, a third of which pertains to Quebec.

In India, authorities examined previously undisclosed assets worth over ₹13,800 crore , leading to the collection of more than ₹145 crore in tax revenue. This effort involved filing 46 criminal prosecution complaints and conducting searches, seizures, and surveys in 84 cases related to the Panama Papers.

Belgium's tax authorities recouped €30 million in unpaid taxes five years after the leak. Italy reported recoveries of $66.4 million tied to various investigations, while Ireland collected more than $2.4 million as a result of both the Panama Papers and Paradise Papers.

Despite these recoveries, challenges remain in quantifying the full impact of the Panama Papers. Some authorities have ceased updating their recouped amounts, and others are unable to track the recovered funds precisely. For instance, the United States has not publicly shared information regarding its recoveries.

The Panama Papers not only led to financial recoveries but also prompted significant political and legal repercussions. High-level public officials and executives faced arrests and prosecutions, and the revelations spurred global discussions on tax havens and financial transparency. The leaks highlighted the roles of various intermediaries, including lawyers, asset managers, accountants, and banks, in facilitating tax evasion and money laundering.

