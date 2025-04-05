403
USD/JPY Today 03/04 : Bears' Control Strengthens (Chart)
- During Thursday's trading session, the bears' control over the USD/JPY pair increased, with losses extending to the 146.80 support level. This is the lowest for the pair in over three weeks, before stabilizing around 147.25 at the time of writing. The pair's losses increased as investors flocked to safe-haven assets after US President Donald Trump announced comprehensive reciprocal tariffs, raising fears of a devastating global trade war.
Ueda intends to raise these concerns at the upcoming G20 meeting, where US trade policies and their implications will be a major point of discussion. Analysts indicate that the economic fallout could influence the Bank of Japan's interest rate decision, with a rate hike expected in the third quarter of 2025, possibly in July.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewUSD/JPY Technical analysis and Expectations Today:According to the daily chart performance, the bears' control over the USD/JPY pair is strengthening, and recent losses may push some technical indicators towards strong oversold levels, led by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the MACD indicator. Therefore, we recommend considering buying from the support levels of 146.70, 145.80, and 145.00, respectively. Conversely, on the same timeframe, the 152.00 resistance will remain the most important for the bulls to take control of the USD/JPY trend. Technically, the pair will continue to lean downwards until the reaction to the US jobs data announcement tomorrow, which will have an impact on market expectations for the future of the US Federal Reserve's policies.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions ? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
