Gold Analysis Today 03/04: Rallies On Risk Aversion (Chart)
- General Trend: Upward. Support for gold: $3,100-$3,085. Resistance for gold: $3,170-$3,220. Gold Trading signals: Sell in anticipation of profit-taking, but don't take risks.
Meanwhile, new economic data painted a mixed picture. The ADP report showed a larger-than-expected increase in US private sector jobs, adding 155,000 jobs for March, exceeding expectations. However, the JOLTS report revealed that job openings fell to 7.57 million, indicating a potential slowdown in the labor market. Investors are now focused on Friday's US non-farm payroll report, which could provide further insights into the Federal Reserve's next policy move.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Tips:We still recommend buying gold at every downward trend, but without risk, regardless of the strength of the trading opportunities.Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Gold Price Forecasts for the Coming PeriodExpectations for the immediate performance of gold prices remain bullish as long as prices remain stable above the historical psychological resistance of $3,000 per ounce. As we mentioned before, gold investors will not be concerned with the movement of technical indicators toward strong overbought levels as much as they will be concerned with the continued gains in gold, which are listed in the analysis. Technically, A break of the resistance level of $3,200 per ounce is possible if market tensions persist and the US dollar continues to decline Technical Levels for Gold Today
- Key support levels for gold prices: $3,110, $3,088, and $3,070 per ounce. Key resistance levels for gold prices: $3,145, $3,165, and $3,200 per ounce.
