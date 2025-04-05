Prop Firm Regulations & Rules - Updated [Year, Month]

403
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) -content">Retail prop trading continues its rapid expansion, but how well are retail prop firms regulated?Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money In addition to examining the current state of global proprietary firm regulation, prospective retail prop traders must understand the difference between retail and professional prop trading, how prop firms operate, how they earn revenues, and what risks are involved Is the Current State of Prop Firm Regulation?Retail prop firms are unregulated but duly registered companies. So, how can prop firms operate without a license or regulation?Retail prop firms offer demo accounts, and no trading takes place. They are service providers, and traders pay a fee or subscription, like for a magazine or a gaming platform. No money changes hands, no trading occurs, and no trading income exists. Therefore, no financial regulation applies, as retail prop firm trading represents the troubling gamification of trading.Prop firms that allow traders to manage live portfolios use the firm's capital, and the prop traders are not liable for losses. However, designation as a live portfolio manager is only granted to a small minority of the retail prop sector Prop Firm Facts Retail Traders Must Understand
- Retail prop traders at non-US prop firms pay for an evaluation based on their desired account size. Traders who pass it will get their account, but it is a demo account. Retail prop traders will not manage live portfolios or generate income, with few exceptions that apply to less than 1% of funded traders.
While prop firms can copy the trades of trusted retail prop traders into live portfolios if they choose, most prop firms earn their revenue from failed prop firm challenges , which cater to beginners who have no business attempting the high-stress, performance-based, pressured world of prop trading. In most cases, no trading takes place, and the 90%+ failed challenges are sufficient to pay the small percentage of funded traders and make a profit for the prop firm.
Most US-based prop firms offer retail traders funded accounts via monthly subscriptions and live accounts with tight risk management and restrictive trading conditions. The same principle applies to evaluation-based retail prop firms.
- Prop firms would clearly state that their offer is an online financial game with a warning as a screen-wide pop-up when traders and gamers visit their website Regulators could require prop firms to only accept traders with a proven history meeting select criteria (for example, a minimum of three years trading a live portfolio with a minimum balance of $10,000 and 20+ monthly average trades with an average lot size of 1.0 standard lot) Third-party assessment tests to ensure traders meet basic requirements for prop trading
