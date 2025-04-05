403
GBP/JPY Today 04/04: Risk-Off Drives Volatility (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The British pound has fallen rather significantly during the trading session on Thursday as we continue to see a lot of risk aversion, especially after the tariff announcement came out of the United States. Because of this, we've seen a lot of traders run toward the Japanese yen, long considered one of the premier safety currencies in the world.
