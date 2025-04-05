Gradiant Wins Gold At Edison Awards 2025 For Forevergone PFAS Removal And Destruction

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Gradiant , a global leader in advanced water and wastewater treatment, today announced that its ForeverGone solution was honored at the 2025 Edison Awards with the Gold award. This prestigious recognition highlights Gradiant's leadership in sustainability and technological innovation, reinforcing its commitment to addressing PFAS contamination, one of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), or“forever chemicals,” are persistent synthetic chemicals found in industrial, municipal, and landfill waters. Linked to serious health risks such as cancer, immune disorders, and developmental issues, PFAS have become a global public health crisis. Gradiant's ForeverGone is the industry's first integrated solution that not only removes PFAS from contaminated water sources but also permanently destroys them on-site, without the risk of releasing toxic chemicals back into the environment.

The Edison Awards, now in their 38th year, recognize excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation. Finalists are selected by a peer-related voting body, made up of top executives, academics, and innovation leaders from around the world.

“For years, industries and municipalities have struggled with how to fully eliminate PFAS without creating additional risks to the environment,” said Anurag Bajpayee, CEO of Gradiant.“ForeverGone finally provides a true end-to-end solution - one that concentrates and destroys PFAS at the source, ensuring these harmful chemicals are removed from nature permanently. This recognition from the Edison Awards affirms the transformative impact of our technology and our mission to deliver clean water solutions at a global scale.”

Gradiant's ForeverGone technology, independently validated by multiple accredited laboratories, pairs Micro-Foam Fractionation and Destruction Engine to concentrate PFAS into a micro-foamate and then destroy it using electro-oxidation, delivering water that meets or exceeds the latest US EPA drinking water standards. This integrated approach sets new standards for simplicity, efficiency, and sustainability, delivering comprehensive PFAS removal at the lowest total cost.

Gradiant is rapidly deploying ForeverGone across industries including semiconductors, food & beverage, mining, and major municipalities, ensuring PFAS remediation becomes more accessible to communities worldwide.

Are you interested in ForeverGone for your site? Gradiant has introduced a free testing program to demonstrate ForeverGone's ability to treat a wide range of contaminated waters. Interested parties should contact Gradiant at gradiant/pfas-forevergone/ .

The 2025 Edison Awards were announced on April 3 in Fort Myers, Florida. To view the complete list of this year's winners, visit edisonawards/2025-winners/ .

ABOUT GRADIANT

Gradiant is a Different Kind of Water Company. With a full suite of differentiated and proprietary end-to-end solutions for advanced water and wastewater treatment powered by the top minds in water, the company serves its clients' mission-critical operations in the world's essential industries, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, lithium and critical minerals, and renewable energy. Gradiant's innovative solutions reduce water used and wastewater discharged, reclaim valuable resources, and renew wastewater into freshwater. The Boston-headquartered company was founded at MIT and has over 1,200 employees worldwide. Discover us at gradiant .

ABOUT THE EDISON AWARDS

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards are dedicated to recognizing, honoring and fostering innovations and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation. The organization's mission is to inspire and enable individuals and organizations to create a better future by recognizing and celebrating the world's most innovative new products, services, and business leaders.

