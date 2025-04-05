No Afghan To Be Forcibly Expelled From KP: Gandapur

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur says no Afghan refugee will be forcibly expelled from the province, the Business Recorder reported.

Addressing a press conference, Gandapur said:“We will not allow any Afghan refugee to be expelled by force from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. We stand firmly against such inhumane deportations.”

Gandapur's remarks came as the Pakistan government ramps up efforts to repatriate undocumented Afghan refugees and Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders, following the expiration of the voluntary return deadline on March 31.

“The past situation, where Afghan refugees, including women and children, were stranded at the border, tarnished Pakistan's image,” he said, reaffirming the provincial government's commitment to a dignified repatriation process.

“We are setting up camps for voluntary repatriation, and anyone wishing to return will be helped. However, we will not forcibly expel any Afghan refugee,” he promised.

