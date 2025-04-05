Uruzgan: Two-Headed Baby Dies Minutes After Birth

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): A baby girl born with two heads at the Uruzgan provincial hospital has passed away shortly after birth, an official confirmed on Saturday.

A reliable source at the hospital confided to Pajhwok Afghan News the mother, who was experiencing complications in labour, had been brought to the medical facility from Gizab district on Friday.

Given the severity of the woman's condition, doctors decided to perform a surgery after conducting necessary examinations.

The source revealed the two-headed baby girl died within minutes of being delivered, despite the medical team's hectic efforts to save her life.

Medics tried to keep the newborn alive, but the long distance between Gizab and Tirinkot, the provincial capital, and the delay in arrival at the hospital meant their efforts failed to come to fruition.

The 35 years old woman had previously given birth to two healthy children normally.

