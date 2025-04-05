I-League: Real Kashmir Among 4 Teams In Title Contention

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The winner of the 2024-25 I-League season will be decided on the last match day on Sunday. Four teams - Churchill Brothers, Gokulam Kerala, Real Kashmir and Inter Kashi are in title contention.
Points-table leaders Churchill are the only team among the four with everything in their hands. A win against Real Kashmir in Srinagar on Sunday will ensure the trophy for Churchill, irrespective of any result in the two other matches, which start at the same time (4pm) on the same day.
But winning against Real Kashmir in their den at the TRC Turf Ground is easier said than done. The Red Machines will have their task cut out, especially against a Real Kashmir side, who also have their sights set on making history.
The Snow Leopards can bring the trophy to the valley by beating Churchill with a three-goal margin, and hoping Gokulam Kerala don't beat Dempo in another match on Sunday at Kozhikode.
