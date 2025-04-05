403
Hungary discloses withdrawal from International Criminal Court following Netanyahu's visit
(MENAFN) Hungary declared on Thursday its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to an announcement made by Premier Viktor Orban’s Chief of Staff, Gergely Gulyas. The process of exiting the Hague-based court is set to commence immediately.
Gulyas stated that this decision aligns with the nation’s constitutional and international legal obligations, although further details on the reasoning were not immediately provided.
In a notable sequence of events, Hungary's decision to exit the International Criminal Court was made public shortly after the arrival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a four-day official visit to the nation.
This visit marks Netanyahu's first trip to European soil since the ICC issued an arrest warrant for him in November of last year, citing accusations of war crimes in Gaza. The confluence of these events has drawn significant attention, particularly in light of the ICC's recent actions against the Israeli leader.
Prior to Netanyahu's arrival, prominent human rights organizations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, had issued calls for Hungary to arrest the Israeli Prime Minister upon his entry into the nation and subsequently extradite him to the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court.
