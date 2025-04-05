Northern Railway Makes New Record In Scrap Sale

With this, Northern Railway has once again created a record in the field of scrap disposal by generating revenue worth Rs. 781.07 Crores during the FY 2024-25 against Railway Board's Annual Sale Target of Rs. 530 Cr which is 147.36% of the sale target and stands at Rank-1 amongst all Zonal Railways and Production units (PUs) of Indian Railways. Northern Railway is the only Railway to cross the mark of Rs. 700 Cr. in scrap sale this year.

This is the fourth consecutive year in which Northern Railway surpasses the total sale of Rs. 600 Cr and attained Rank-1 for 4 years back to back among all Zonal Railways & PUs. In the process, Northern Railway has sold 3244 Nos. of Lots in 592 E-Auctions from 8 locations. Scrap disposal is an important activity. Besides generating revenue from Scrap, it also helps to maintain the working premises neat & tidy. Availability of Scrap like Rail pieces, Sleepers, Tie Bars etc. nearby Railway lines is a potential safety hazard.

Northern Railway has also taken the task of disposal of abandoned structures like staff quarters, cabins, sheds, water tanks etc. in a mission mode. This helped not only in generating revenue but also resulted in valuable space being available for better use and avoiding possible misuse of old structures by miscreants. Their quick disposal has priority and monitored at the highest level. Scrap PRC/PSC Concrete Sleepers which have also accumulated in large quantity over Northern Railway are also being disposed off to release the valuable area for Railway activities besides generating revenue. In the current financial year, Northern Railway has become the only Railway to dispatch ERC (Elastic Rail Clip) clips which were lying idle in various sections over NR to Rail Wheel Factory-Bengaluru/Rail Wheel Plant-Bela (Bihar) for use as raw materials for manufacturing new Wheel & Axles.

Details of Revenue generated are as follows, Northern Railway has disposed P-Way Scrap of 81570 MT worth Rs. 304.76 Cr including 37049 MT of ferrous scrap worth Rs. 128.37 Cr. along with 2016 MT of Non-Ferrous Scrap worth Rs. 53.13 Cr. Besides, condemned rolling stock having total worth Rs. 33.62 Cr has been sold which includes 600 Nos of Wagons, 114 Nos of Coaches & 6 Nos of stripped, unserviceable Locomotives. 25 Nos of Accidental Wagons & 06 Nos of Accidental Coaches have also been disposed off in quickest time.

In addition to this, 12706 MT of Wheel & Axles Scrap worth Rs. 30.63 Cr along with 1259 MT of ERC worth Rs. 4.18 Cr has been dispatched to PUs i.e. Rail Wheel Factory, Bengaluru and Rail Wheel Plant, Bela (Bihar) in this Financial Year.

Further, total 77,453 Nos of scrap PRC/PSC Concrete Sleepers worth of Rs. 3.27 Cr and Abandoned Structures comprising of 2127 Units worth Rs. 9.30 Cr. have been sold through E-Auction.

