Cryptocurrency Market Sees Significant Declines Amid Global Economic Concerns

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bitcoin has experienced a notable decline, falling below the $75,000 mark, a level not seen in five months. Ethereum has also faced a substantial drop, trading below $1,500, reaching its lowest point since March 2023.

As of April 7, 2025, Bitcoin's price stands at approximately $74,500, marking a decrease of over 10% within the past 24 hours. This decline reflects investor anxiety over escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. China's recent imposition of retaliatory tariffs in response to U.S. measures has intensified fears of a prolonged trade conflict, potentially leading to a global economic downturn.

Ethereum has mirrored this downward trend, with its price dropping below $1,500. This represents a significant decrease from its position earlier in the year and underscores the broader market's volatility. The decline in Ethereum's value is partly attributed to a surge in liquidations, with approximately $890 million in crypto positions liquidated over a 24-hour period. Of these, $758 million were long positions, indicating that many traders were forced to exit their bullish bets at a loss.

The broader cryptocurrency market has not been immune to these fluctuations. Major altcoins have also seen double-digit percentage declines, emphasizing the current instability within the digital asset space. This market turbulence is occurring alongside significant downturns in traditional financial markets, particularly in Asia and Europe. For instance, Japan's Nikkei 225 index closed 7.8% lower, while China's Shanghai Composite Index fell by over 7.3%. These substantial drops have triggered circuit breaker events, temporarily halting trading to prevent further losses.

Technical analysis of Bitcoin's price movement reveals the formation of a“death cross,” a bearish indicator that occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average. This pattern suggests the potential for further declines in Bitcoin's value. Key support levels to monitor include $74,000, $65,000, and $57,000, each corresponding to previous performance benchmarks and trendlines. Conversely, resistance is anticipated around the $87,000 mark, where significant moving averages converge.

See also Bybit Hack Triggers EU Scrutiny of OKX Amid Regulatory Concerns

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?